Djokovic Ramps Up Shanghai Masters Title Defence

Channels Television  
Updated October 10, 2019
Novac Djokovic of Servia celebrates after winning during his men’s singles third round match against John Isner of the US at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 10, 2019. NOEL CELIS / AFP

 

Novak Djokovic rolled into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals as the world number one made light work of American John Isner on Thursday.

The defending champion from Serbia dismissed the 16th seed 7-5, 6-3 in 74 minutes and plays upcoming Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, faces 13th seed David Goffin of Belgium later Thursday.



