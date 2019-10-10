Advertisement
Djokovic Ramps Up Shanghai Masters Title Defence
Novak Djokovic rolled into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals as the world number one made light work of American John Isner on Thursday.
The defending champion from Serbia dismissed the 16th seed 7-5, 6-3 in 74 minutes and plays upcoming Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.
Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, faces 13th seed David Goffin of Belgium later Thursday.
