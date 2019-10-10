Eight Assembly Frustrated FG’s Efforts To Fight Corruption, Says Sagay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, has said the Eight Assembly frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in the fight against corruption.

Sagay stated this on Thursday after members of his committee met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I am happy to say that the capacity of corruption to fight back has been reduced with the expiration of the life of the Eight Assembly.

“That is where the main opposition to this government was constituted. That was the centre, the main opposition to the fight against corruption, and at that time it did not depend on which party they belonged to. They all ganged up together against the fight against corruption.

“They did everything they could to frustrate the (federal) government and ourselves in this fight against corruption,” he said.

The Eight Assembly was headed by Senator Bukola Saraki and Honourable Yakubu Dogara, both of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, recoveries up to N1trillion was made locally from looters while the fight against corruption is on course.

Speaking further, Sagay commended the President in his administration’s efforts to rid the nation of corruption, an act he believes is being recognised by the international community.

He said Nigeria was lucky to have a person of President Buhari’s credentials as leader of government.

“We congratulate you (Buhari) for being a star of the anti-corruption struggle in Africa. You attach a lot of importance to the fight against corruption, and we have tried to achieve the aims you had in mind when you established PACAC,” he stated.