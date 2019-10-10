INEC To Publish Voter Register For Kogi And Bayelsa Elections On Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will, on Monday, publish the register of voters for the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa.

INEC disclosed this in a communique issued by Mr. Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC would also present the register to all the political parties sponsoring candidates for the Nov. 16 polls in the two states in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

He said the events, which would take place at the commission’s offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja, would be presided over by the Supervising National Commissioners and assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners of the respective states.

He said that November 2 was the deadline for the submission of names of polling agents to the Electoral Officers, while Nov. 14 remained the deadline for campaigns.

The Commission appealed to all candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear during their campaigns.