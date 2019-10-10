Insurgents Attack Borno Town As NASS Members Visit State

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have attack Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack took place on Thursday while a joint committee of the National Assembly on the Army visited the state.

The insurgents had stormed the town in the evening and started shooting sporadically, a situation that threw residents into panic.

Sources at the Theatre Command Headquarters told Channels Television that an enforcement team was quickly deployed in the town by Operation Lafiya Dole to combat the terrorists.

According to them, the Air Component of Lafiya Dole was unable to provide air support on account of “bad weather”.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly Threatens To Arrest Ambode, Four Ex-Commissioners

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, also confirmed the attack.

He, however, said troops repelled the attack as the military was fully on the ground engaging the predators.

Brigadier General Ibrahim added that details of the operation were sketchy as the clearance operation was ongoing.

Gubio, located some 84 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno, has been severally targeted by insurgents in recent times.

The latest attack occurred while the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, Brigadier General Ibrahim, as well as other principal officers of the operation received the National Assembly delegation.

The lawmakers led by chairmen of the committees in both Senate and House of Representatives chambers, Senator Ali Ndume and Honorable Abdulrazak Namdas, had received a guided tour of some military locations before a meeting at the headquarters of the Theatre Command.

At the meeting, the Theatre Commander demanded a functional embedded Army Aviation Wing and helicopters.

He was confident that if such was provided, the Boko Haram war would end “in less than three months.”

Major General Adeniyi also told the committee that only a militarised aviation can provide the required firepower for ground troops to launch offensive attacks in the enemy’s territories.