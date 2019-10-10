PHOTOS: EFCC Uncovers N65m From INEC Office In Zamfara

Operatives of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Sokoto zonal office on Wednesday recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000 (Sixty-five Million, Five Hundred and Forty-eight Thousand Naira) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara State.

The monies which comprise of 81 bundles of N1000 notes, 97 bundle of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes were stacked in two fireproof safes during a search conducted in offices of the HOD Accounts and Cashier of the INEC.

