Troops Arrest 10 Boko Haram Members In Borno

Channels Television  
Updated October 10, 2019

 

Gallant troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force on clearance operations on the 9th of October arrested 10 members of BHT in Pulka Borno State. 

One of the arrested terrorists, Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Modu China (Chief Driver) was declared wanted on Serial 89 of NA wanted list.

