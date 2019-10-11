Army Rescue Six Abducted Students In Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army have rescued six abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director Public Relations of 1Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, four suspected bandits were killed in the process while the rest of them ran into the forest with gunshot wounds.

He also said that three motor boys were rescued during the encounter.

Some of the items recovered from the operation, included one AK-47 rifle with seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a pump-action gun with 10 cartridges.

The students were said to have been abducted by kidnappers on their way to school on Thursday in Gwagwada village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

They have, however, all been re-united with their families.