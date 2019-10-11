BBNaija: I Could Have Bought Immunity For Myself And Still Lost – Ike

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ikechukwu Onyema, popularly known as Ike says he is excited that his girlfriend, Mercy, emerged as this season’s winner.

While in the house, Mercy had secured immunity into the final week after she borrowed some coins from Ike – a move which sparked various reactions from fans of the show especially after Ike got evicted.

He, however, told Channels Television that he was well aware of Mercy’s decision and both of them had agreed that either of them would purchase immunity.

“Me and Mercy had tried to plan out a lot of things in the game. I gave her the coins so she could get immunity,” he said in an interview with Channels TV’s Entertainment News.

“We were going to get immunity. Either she was, or I was and I was feeling too strong in the game… too confident and since her birthday way coming up, I said she should just buy it.

“I think it ended up a good decision. I could have bought for myself and still probably lost so I think it was a good decision.”

Read Also: The Love I‘ve Received From My State Has Been The Best – Diane

Speaking about his relationship with other housemates, he said he had a really good time in the house and he looks forward to working with most of them especially as he pursues his dreams in Modelling, acting and presenting.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that he was very entertained by Tacha, who many had judged to be one of the most controversial housemates of the season.

“Tacha entertained me a lot. Her little attitudes and things she did always made me laugh. Also, she was a wonderful cook so why wouldn’t I be around her,” he said.

“I didn’t see what everybody else saw and like I said, she just entertainment me and I was sad to see her go”.