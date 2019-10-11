Gunmen Kill Man, Kidnap Father And Two Children In Abuja

Gunmen have killed one person and abducted three others in the Kuje Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The attackers were said to have stormed Dafara community on Wednesday night and in the process, killed a local vigilante official and abducted a security officer and his two children.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Anjuguri Manzah.

According to Manzah, the police have already begun a joint counter-operation against latest kidnapping in Abuja and its environs.

“The joint operation comprising the police and other security agencies is also being extended to other identified black spots within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The operation is aimed at rescuing hostages, arresting the suspects and permanently checkmating the emerging security concerns especially around Kuje-Robuchi axis,” the statement said.

The Command’s spokesman added that the security agencies were working assiduously to rescue the victims and urged residents to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information.

He gave assurance that the police would not relent in their efforts until the activities of the hoodlums and other crimes were permanently checked.

Manzah said further steps were also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of renewed efforts to check such crime.