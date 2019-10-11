I Will Beat Melaye ‘Arms Down’ In Fresh Election, Says Adeyemi

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial District election, Smart Adeyemi, says he will beat Senator Dino Melaye arms down in the fresh elections ordered by the Court of Appeal in a ruling on Friday.

Senator Melaye lost his appeal on the grounds that his application challenging the judgment of the Tribunal could not prove the allegations that he was not given a fair hearing.

Senator Adeyemi in a short message alleged that Senator Melaye had never won any election, owing to manipulations.

“Dino has never won any election, it’s all manipulations. But the judiciary has further reinstated our hope and that it’s the last hope of the masses.”

He further stated that both Melaye and he have no comparison, and he is sure of clinching the ticket in fresh polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“There’s no basis for comparison between me and Dino, if INEC conducts election again, I will beat him arms down.”

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye, in reaction to the judgment which sacked him as the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, said, “Court judgment is human judgment, I believe in the divine I mean God’s judgment.”