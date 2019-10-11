Kaduna Kidnap: Police Decry ‘Change Of Tactics By Enemies Of Peace’

The Nigeria Police Force has decried what it called the recent change of tactics by those working against peace in society.

This followed the abduction of Mr Francis Maji, the principal of Government Technical College Kajuru, a boarding secondary school in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Hours after the incident, police authorities in the state confirmed in a statement that armed men invaded the school in the early hours of Thursday and started shooting sporadically while Maji was abducted in the process.

The statement said, “On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.

“The police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel. The command has also fortified security within the general area.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Ali Janga, gave assurance that the command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

Mr Janga, therefore, called on the public and parents not to be deterred by the recent attacks by hoodlums on schools, saying the police were making relentless efforts to prevent the occurrence of such incident.

He said the command remained resolute in its commitment to the safety of all citizens in the state.