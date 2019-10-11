Kaduna School Principal Kidnappers Make N5m Ransom Demand

Abductors of the principal of Government Technical College at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr Francis Maji, have demanded N5 million ransom.

Channels Television learnt from one of the teachers in the school that the demand was made in a phone conversation with the victim’s wife, Amina Francis on Friday afternoon.

According to him, the kidnappers had initially demanded N20 million as ransom but later reduced the amount to N5 million after the family pleaded with them that such a huge amount of money cannot be afforded.

The principal of Government Technical College was kidnapped by bandits from his residence inside the school in the early hours of Thursday and was later whisked away by his abductors.

The latest incident came just a week after the abduction of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun local government area of the State.

However, a statement by Deputy Director, Public Relations of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, confirmed that troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued the six abducted students.

According to him, four suspected bandits were killed in the process while the rest of them ran into the forest with gunshot wounds.