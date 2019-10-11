PDP To Sagay: Tell Buhari The Truth, Corruption Resides In His Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari should stop blaming the 8th National Assembly for failures encountered in his administration.

The party said the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, at his age and status, ought to be bold enough to tell President Buhari that corruption resides in the Presidential Villa and that a President who surrounds himself with corrupt persons as ministers, special advisers and confidants cannot fight corruption.

The PDP asked Prof. Sagay to clear his conscience by using his position to ask President Buhari to answer Nigerians on the “alleged siphoning of N9 trillion oil money through shady contracts, under his watch, as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo”.

The party further advised that Prof. Sagay could take a face-saving measure by demanding an investigation into the alleged corruption in the handling of the alleged N1.4 trillion oil subsidy involving the cabal in the Presidency and certain All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, in addition to the reported stealing of over N1.1 trillion worth of crude under Mr. President’s watch.

According to the PDP, it is strange to many Nigerians that Prof. Sagay, as the Chairman of the anti-corruption committee, could not summon the boldness to ask President Buhari to order an investigation into allegations by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn meant for Social Investment Program was diverted to private purses.

The opposition party further stated that Prof. Sagay and President Buhari had been mute over the recent arrest of President Buhari’s confidant, Nasir Banu in the United Kingdom for alleged passport scam and money laundering, while allegedly ferrying stolen money to persons said to be close to the Buhari Presidency.

The party also added that Prof. Sagay is yet to speak out on the recent arrest of a scammer, Abdulrauf Illyasu, who operates from within the Presidential Villa, and never said anything about the arrest of former aide to the First Lady as well as one Amina Mohammed, who allegedly openly confessed to fronting for persons close to the President for serial fraud, contract scams and looting of public resources.

In its statement on Friday the PDP stated that many more alleged corruption issues which fall directly on the shoulders of the Buhari Presidency are yet to be addressed.

The Party asked Prof. Sagay to leave the former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki and then House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, alone and accept “the fact that the Buhari Presidency cannot fight corruption because it swims in ocean of corruption”.