PHOTOS: Young Girls Partake In Computer Exercise To Mark 2019 International Day Of The Girl Child

The International Day of the Girl Child came to the limelight since October 2012 to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls’ face.

The movement focuses on adolescent girls and tackling issues like child marriage, education inequality, gender-based violence, climate change, self-esteem, and girls’ rights to enter places of worship or public spaces during menstruation.

This year, under the theme, “GirlForce: Unscripted and unstoppable”, schoolchildren who fled Borno State due to Insurgency in the north-east, Nigeria are in the IDP Sharing Prosperity School, Durumi, Abuja which is home to over 180.

According to the School Coordinator, Enoch Johanna, 60 per cent of the schoolchildren are female who have taken an interest in education.

READ ALSO: NNPC Discovers Hydrocarbon Deposits In Benue

He added that eight computers have been made available for the children who take a practical lesson once a week for the knowledge of computer literacy.

He further said the idea behind the computer literacy knowledge is for students to help their parents with typing of documents so the students can be responsible and have a sense of belonging in the society at a younger age.

In photos below, young girls participate in a class exercise in their computer class to mark the world International Day of the Girl Child 2019.

See photos below;