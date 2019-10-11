Tribunal Dismisses Case Against Fintiri, Upholds Governor’s Victory

The Election Petition Tribunal in Adamawa has dismissed the case against Governor Umaru Fintiri, thereby upholding his election as the governor of the state.

The tribunal, delivered its verdict on Friday evening in Yola, the state capital.

Justice S. Adebara dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress challenging Fintiri’s victory on two grounds.

Deciding on the preliminary objection, he ruled that the petition was incompetent since Bindow Jibrilla, candidate of the APC, who should benefit from its outcome, was not joined as a party to the suit.

On the substantive matter, Justice Adebara dismissed the suit on its merit and ruled that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations of over-voting, irregularities and none compliance with the law.

He, therefore, dismissed the petition and affirmed the election of PDP’s Fintiri as winner of that exercise.