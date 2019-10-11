With Helicopters, Army Will End Boko Haram In Three Months – Theatre Commander

The Theatre Commander of the Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi is calling for an army aviation to boost security operations in the North East.

Adeniyi who received a National Assembly Joint Committee on the Army operations on Thursday, told the lawmakers that if military imbedded helicopters are provided, the Boko Haram insurgency would be over in the next three months.

“The only thing that I know needs to be given to the army now is the Nigerian Army Aviation. There’s a way we’ll solve a problem it’ll change the game. Army needs combat helicopters to end Boko Haram war. If we have it, it will not be deployed like the Airforce assets,” he said.

“Airforce assets are for bigger strategic goals. The helicopters will sleep with us at the trench.

“They’ll stay in the frontlines, so the helicopters and the rifles and the tanks will be together. I know this has been on the table for years and when this is done, Nigeria can go to sleep and the Army will end Boko Haram in three months”.

Read Also: #SexForGrades: Report Cases Of Abuse, Buhari Urges Victims

Adeniyi further stressed that Boko Haram, is not a formidable force that the military cannot defeat.

Speaking with journalists after a closed door session with the Army, the Chairman Senate committee on the army operations, Senator Ali Ndume, said the visit would give the National Assembly better insight as deliberations on the budget for the 2020 fiscal year begins.