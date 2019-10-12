Advertisement

Euro Qualifiers: Denmark Edge Switzerland After Ireland Draw

Channels Television  
Updated October 12, 2019
Denmark’s Simon Kjaer celebrates with team mates after Yussuf Yurary Poulsen scored a goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D qualifying round football match between Denmark and Switzerland on October 12, 2019 at the Telia Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

 

Kasper Schmeichel produced a series of excellent saves as Denmark defeated Switzerland 1-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying Saturday to pull level with Republic of Ireland in Group D.

Leicester City goalkeeper Schmeichel pulled off superb stops to deny Granit Xhaka, Admir Mehmedi and Ricardo Rodriguez before Yussuf Poulsen grabbed an 84th-minute winner for Denmark in Copenhagen.

The Danes moved up to 12 points alongside group leaders Ireland, who drew 0-0 away to Georgia, while Switzerland are four points off the pace but with a game in hand.

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland couldn’t establish any momentum earlier in the day in Tbilisi and were left frustrated by wayward finishing from their few opportunities to break the deadlock.

Romania took over second place in Group F following a 3-0 win in the Faroe Islands secured by second-half goals from George Puscas, Ionut Mitrita and Claudiu Keseru.

Sweden could move back above Romania with victory in Malta later although defeat would open the door for three-time European champions Spain to secure qualification with a win away to Norway.

Italy, who have six wins from six in Group J, can clinch their place at the finals with victory over Greece in Rome.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reignited their qualification hopes with a 4-1 win over second-placed Finland.

A brace from Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and goals from Izet Hajrovic and Armin Hodzic pushed Bosnia to within two points of Finland, who could be joined by Armenia if they beat Liechtenstein in Vaduz.

AFP



More on Sports

USA Thump Cuba 7-0 In CONCACAF Nations League Opener

Ramos Sets Spain Record With 168th Cap

Ranieri Appointed Sampdoria Coach

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales Star Bale Set For Croatia Clash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement