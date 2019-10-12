U-20 Women Tourney: In Few Months, We Will Be Super Ready – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated readiness to host the Under-20 Women World Cup that will be hosted by Nigeria in 2020.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, during a tour of facilities and stadiums on Sunday alongside the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the State has started to put all facilities required to host the sporting fiesta in place ahead of its take-off.

“Lagos is getting to a state of full preparedness for the Under-20 Women World Cup. We have started to put facilities in place for the event and we need to do more. Some are wondering if we have the capacity and willingness to do it. I said yes; it is for us to turn our talk into action by preparing the sports facilities to be used for the event within the State.

“In a few months, we will be super ready. We have seen on this pitch that everything is working; we only need to see what other infrastructure we need to bring to all our stadia as soon as possible. We need to see what other uplift and upgrade we need to put up in these places and other training pitches around.

“This tour is to let Nigerians see the level of preparedness and know where we need to upgrade and get these facilities to the level the FIFA wants us so that we can be compliant as required of us.”

He added that said the State Government would be partnering with hotels and stakeholders in the transport sector to create a seamless movement for participants to and fro the event venues, adding that the accredited medical teams and security operatives would be working assiduously to ensure the sporting fiesta conforms to standards which FIFA would proud of.

On the part of Mr. Dare, “The Lagos State Government is a major stakeholder in any process concerning the national stadium and it is factored in the exercise to upgrade the facility. This process will be accelerated and it would signpost what will happen with other stadia across the country. Today is historical and we will go forward from here to do what is necessary for turning around the stadia. Our transaction advisor and relevant stakeholders will help us to accelerate the process.”

The visit to the stadium by Sanwo-Olu and Dare came two months after FIFA delegates declared Lagos fit as one of the host cities of the competition. After visiting the stadium, the FIFA officials were led to the Governor’s office by the president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick.

See photos below: