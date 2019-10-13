Advertisement
Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After UK Holiday
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has returned to the country after a long holiday in the United Kingdom.
Director of Information to the First Lady at the State House, Suleiman Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
Aisha arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport via a British Airways flight at about 4:30AM.
According to the statement, she addressed a gathering of reporters awaiting her arrival.
The First Lady said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.
She also confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children, and other vulnerable Nigerians while she was away.
Aisha used the opportunity to thank her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement while she was away.
She was received at the airport by wives of present and former and governors and many associates among others.
