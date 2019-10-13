BRANGA: That Was A Hard-Fought Draw Against Five-Time World champion – Fans React

Football lovers in Nigeria and across the world have taken to social media in reaction to the Brazil-Nigeria soccer cracker.

While some have praised the performances of various players in the Super Eagles team, some have taken swipes at players who failed to leave up to their standards.

READ ALSO: Casemiro Denies Super Eagles Victory Over Brazil

Here are the things Nigerians and football fans have said about

Kudos to @NGSuperEagles. A draw against Brazil is a good result. Our defence did a good job. I salute @J_Aribo19 in a special way. Two goals in two @NGSuperEagles matches. Wow! Get fit soon, @Uzohof. Well done, boys. Let’s keep building. #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/9bfpybuNyy — Ike Ekweremadu (@iamekweremadu) October 13, 2019

Result Nigeria 1 Brazil 1 Decent result for the @NGSuperEagles but they must learn how to protect leads. This team can improve. #BRANGA — Austin Okon-Akpan (@ProudlyAustin) October 13, 2019

If this team could not spell NIGERIA then we have made at 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🤣🤣 #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/5rLgfWgRsz — Sir Romeo (@sanyaromeo1) October 13, 2019

Dear Joe Aribo, Thank you for showing Tammy Abraham that we can do without him

Signed,

Nigerians.#BRANGA pic.twitter.com/UiLn1KBf6A — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) October 13, 2019

“Save your strength nah Neymar you dey mark o!” 😂😂😭 Nigerian are too much #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/LeR2Z2CsoX — OLE OUT (@OfficialKevz) October 13, 2019

That was a hard-fought draw against five-time world champion, Brazil. Joe Aribo was really impressive in the midfield while Chukwueze, Iwobi and Osimhen led the attack well. I just think Tammy Abraham would have been a good back up to Osimhen in this squad. Good match! #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/0IUkRQofz9 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 13, 2019

#BRANGA Dear Joe Aribo, My God will immensely bless you and your football career. Na baller you be! Signed,

Proud Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/G07vr4UrwR — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 13, 2019

⚽ vs. Ukraine

⚽ vs. Brazil Joe Aribo won’t forget these moments in a hurry. The CM we need. The CM we have.#BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/fuRbBfeCE5 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) October 13, 2019

To think Joe Aribo dominated in a midfield with Coutinho, Arthur and Casemiro . He deserves every credit and praise he’s getting, even more!#BRANGA — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 13, 2019

“Save your strength nah Neymar you dey mark o!” From the naija team bus 😂😂😂😂😂 #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/F54pL19BK1 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 13, 2019

The commentator said that after Aribo’s first touch leading to the goal, from then on was “just a walk of fame”. I agree 100 per cent #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/0o8VAsJiOx — ᶜᵃˡˡ ᵐᵉ Aladejobi øℓuwå∂åмιℓåяє®™† (@Obareborn) October 13, 2019

#Rohr It’s very obvious that @NGSuperEagles are moving in the right direction. Having watched them today against one of the best sides in world football, it’s safe to say Rohr has done a great job so far. — Ochang Ogar Jude (@oj_ferrari) October 13, 2019

So it took Joe Aribo what 2 matches to score nearly the amount of goals Mikel obi scored for the national team #BRANGA #BRAxNIG

Brazil

Nigeria

Onuachu #NoBraDay

pic.twitter.com/RCex7RqLT4 — Timilehin (@timiperfect) October 13, 2019

That’s because we dont call the right players. Ebere should be the direct replacement for Iwobi. Onuachu had no business coming on today. It would have been better to play with a false 9 that have Onuachu against Silva and Marquinhos — 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 Eebrokaka 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 (@DeMilanGuy_Kaka) October 13, 2019

Super eagles did very well today #BRANGA and the likes of Chukwueze, Osimhen, Maduka Okoye etc really caught my eyes I think….but abeg make somebody help me warn dat Paul Onuachu to avoid my #NGSUPEREAGLES and anything wey get to do with football, let him try suck-er instead. — Nino Bethel (@Nino_BNJ) October 13, 2019

Thoughts on the match.

Aribo, excellent.

Chuwkweze, great.

Maduka okoye, needs time.

Osimhen, good, needs someone who passed the ball to him more. Ekong, time’s up.

Iwobi, needs to be dropped for nwakali or aribo plays the playmaker role.

Onuachi should never be invited — тega мena orιe #WEEMDECOR (@iamTAYGAH) October 13, 2019