Handball League: Kano Pillars Lose As Safety Babes Win

Kano Pillars still maintain their lead on the log of the male category of the Handball Premier League despite losing to defending champion Niger United in a thrilling encounter on Matchday 7.

The Kano based team could not withstand the firepower of Niger United as they fell to a slim 29-26 defeat to the defending champions.

The defeat didn’t do much damage to Kano Pillars as they lead the log with 32 points while Niger United still maintain their third position but have 30 points now alongside Safety Shooters who are ahead on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Safety Shooters defeated COAS Shooters 36-29 and are second while Borno Spiders defeated Owena Kings 30-25.

De Defenders confirmed their top 5 status by beating Plateau Vipers 26-23, Lagos Seasiders comfortably swept aside Kada Stars 35-26 while Sokoto Rima saw off bottom team Prison Key Boys 39-29.

In the female category, Edo Dynamos edged out Imo Grasshoppers 20-18 in what was described as a cracker.

The two teams had not lost a match in the second phase before the fixture.

The result lifted Edo Dynamos to second on the league table, two points behind Safety Babes while Imo Grasshoppers are in the fourth position.

Seasider Babes lost to Desert Queens 28-22 to the disappointment of the home fans while Safety Babes had to put up a good fight to defeat Defender Babes 30-28 to remain on to top of the female league.

Ghana Police continued their fine run of victories against Nigerian teams as they defeated Kada Queens 29-21.

Matchday 7 Results

Female

Edo Dynamos 20-18 Imo Grasshoppers

Seasider Babes 22-28 Desert Queens

Ghana Police 29-21 Kada Queens

Defender Babes 28-30 Safety Babes

Male

Kano Pillars 26-29 Niger United

COAS Shooters 29-36 Safety Shooters

Lagos Seasiders 35-26 Kada Stars

Sokoto Rima 39-29 Prison Key Boys

Borno Spiders 30-25 Owena Kings

De Defenders 26-23 Plateau Vipers