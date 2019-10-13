Ishaku Calls For Peace To Promote Tourism In Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has advocated for peaceful coexistence among the citizenry in the state to transform its tourism sector for better economic growth.

He made the appeal when he played host to sons and daughters of the Mambilla Plateau at the Taraba State University, Jalingo.

In a bid to fully revive the sector, the governor explained that his administration has been promoting tourism potentials of the state.

He, however, lamented that security challenges have remained the major bane to the growth of tourism in Taraba.

The Mambilla Plateau in the central zone of Taraba has been a tourism attraction centre and a source of revenue for the state government for years.

This is similar to others such as the Gashaka Gumti National Park, hydropower dams, Wunyo fishing festival, and the Ngel-yaki cultural festival.

The Mambilla Plateau located in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state and is 2,419 metres above the sea level.

It is blessed with lots of mineral resources, good climate, diverse and rich topography, tea farms and diverse cultures among others.

Regarding the potentials, the stated government believes Taraba is an underrated tourism hub is working to develop the sector.

Also at the event was the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter, who is an indigene of the Mambilla Plateau.

He said a lot needed to be done to increase earnings from tourism in the state and urged the state government to declare a state of emergency in the sector.