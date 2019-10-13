VIDEO: Super Eagles Grab Half-Time Lead Against Brazil In Singapore

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have taken the lead ahead of Brazil in the ongoing international friendly match between the two teams.

The match which kick-off at 1:00PM Nigerian time, is ongoing at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo set Nigeria on the lead with a brilliant finish after making his way through Brazilian defenders and fired past goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

The goal came in the 35th minute with efforts from the duo of Lille and Nantes forward, Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, respectively.

The Super Eagles shared a video of the goal on its verified Twitter handle.

Watch the video below: