US Boxer Day Hospitalised After ‘Brutal’ Knockout

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2019
Patrick Day (L) and Charles Conwell exchange punches in the seventh round of their Super-Welterweight bout at Wintrust Arena on October 12, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

 

US fighter Patrick Day was hospitalised after a brutal knockout by unbeaten Charles Conwell in a super welterweight bout in Chicago on Saturday.

Fight broadcaster DAZN reported Day, who was taken from the ring on a stretcher, did not regain consciousness before leaving the Wintrust Arena and had a seizure as he was put in an ambulance.

Conwell had dropped 27-year-old Day in the fourth and eighth rounds and knocked him out with a massive left hook in the 10th round.

The fight was on the undercard of Russian Dmitry Bivol’s World Boxing Association light-heavyweight world title defense against Lenin Castillo.

The co-feature on the card is former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon.

AFP



