Advertisement

VIDEO: Jubilation As Aisha Buhari Returns To Aso Villa

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2019

 

There was jubilation on Sunday as the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, returned to the Presidential Villa after a long holiday in the United Kingdom.

The First Lady arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via a British Airways flight at about 4:30AM.

She was received at the airport by wives of present and former and governors and many associates among others.

 

Aisha said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest and thanked her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement while she was away.

See photos of the First Lady’s arrival below:

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, greeted by well-wishers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on October 13, 2019.

 



More on In Pictures

Four Killed In Magodo Building Collapse

PHOTOS: Young Girls Partake In Computer Exercise To Mark 2019 International Day Of The Girl Child

PHOTOS: Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Abuja

PHOTOS: EFCC Uncovers N65m From INEC Office In Zamfara

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement