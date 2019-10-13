Advertisement
VIDEO: Jubilation As Aisha Buhari Returns To Aso Villa
There was jubilation on Sunday as the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, returned to the Presidential Villa after a long holiday in the United Kingdom.
The First Lady arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via a British Airways flight at about 4:30AM.
She was received at the airport by wives of present and former and governors and many associates among others.
Aisha said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest and thanked her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement while she was away.
See photos of the First Lady’s arrival below:
