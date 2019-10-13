We Have No Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oshiomhole – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has said it has absolutely no knowledge of the purported attack on the person or the residence of former Governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who was reacting to the alleged incident said, “We have no knowledge of the attack. We have also reached out to the Police, and they affirmed that they do not know about such an attack.

Speaking to Channels Television on the matter through a telephone conversation, media aide to mister Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem insisted that the Edo state government were behind the alleged attack.

He said that some hoodlums laid siege at the Benin city residence of the APC national chairman, who was away at the time, attending a function in town on Saturday night, but were eventually chased away by security operatives.