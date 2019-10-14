Air Force Bombs Boko Haram ‘Meeting Venue’ In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has decimated a location being used by Boko Haram terrorists as a meeting venue at Boboshe area on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted the attack on Sunday, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports.

Daramola explained that the reports established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the insurgents, where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against military troops and innocent civilians.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure.

“Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes,” the statement said.

NAF vowed to sustain its efforts while working with surface forces to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the north-east region of the country.