BREAKING: Police Uncover Islamic Centre With Chained, Maltreated Children In Daura

The Police in Katsina State have uncovered and shut down another Islamic home, housing some children who were said to have been treated inhumanely in the Sabon Garin Daura area of Katsina North.

The building was discovered after some of the boys who had escaped embarked on a protest over allegations of violation of human rights at the centre.

Owned by one of the most famous and respected Islamic scholars in Daura, Bello Mai Almajirai, the centre is said to house people perceived to be outlaws from their parents and the society.

Read Also: EFCC Raids Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Cyber Fraudsters

The escapees, numbering over 200, ran into the town, narrating how they were being maltreated, a development that sparked outrage in the community against the owner.

Briefing journalists at the center on Monday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed that Malam Bello had been running the center for about 40 years and later left it in the hands of his son, Umar Bello.

He lamented about the deteriorating situation at the center.

According to him, each of the six rooms accommodates over 40 inmates who were subjected to all forms of dehumanising conditions including being chained.