Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Career Goal

Updated October 14, 2019
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Ukraine and Portugal at the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium in Kiev on October 14, 2019. AFP

 

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 700th career goal for club or country when he converted a 72nd minute penalty for Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine were leading the Group B match 2-0 when Taras Stepanenko blocked a shot with his hand,  collecting a second yellow card and being sent off before Ronaldo converted from the spot to pull a goal back.

Either team could ensure a place in next summer’s finals with a win.

