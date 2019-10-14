Advertisement

Euro 2020: Ukraine Qualify Despite Ronaldo’s 700th Goal

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2019
Ukraine’s players celebrate after the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Ukraine and Portugal at the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium in Kiev on October 14, 2019. Genya SAVILOV / AFP

 

Ukraine beat Portugal 2-1 on Monday to clinch a place in the Euro 2020 finals despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career goal.

Roman Yaremchuk gave the hosts a sixth minute lead. Andriy Yarmolenko added a second after 23 minutes.

Although Ronaldo scored his landmark goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute and Taras Stepanenko was sent off, Ukraine held on to secure first place in Group B.

Ukraine join already qualified Poland, Russia, Italy and Belgium.



More on Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Career Goal

Racist Abuse Disrupts England Euro Match In Bulgaria

Medvedev Revives Russia’s Tennis Hopes

Cycling Legend Eddie Merckx Recovering After Bike Accident

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV