I Don’t Care Who You Are, If You Are Corrupt I’ll Go After You – The Week In Quotes

Here is what was said and who said what in the public sphere within the course of the passing week.

1. I don’t care who you are, if you are corrupt I’ll go after you.”

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, distances himself and the anti-graft agency from political inclination.

2. People say that our population is an asset but we are yet to get there. Nigeria’s population is currently a liability.

According to the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II Nigeria’s huge population which currently stands at about two hundred million is a liability and not an asset.

3. A significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity today is concentrated in the hands of a few people living primarily in 4 or 5 states and the FCT.

President Muhammadu Buhari says a significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity is concentrated in the hands of a few people in the country.

4. There cannot be a decent work without a decent wage. The minimum wage is the floor for decent wages.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses impatience at the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage, stressing that Nigeria’s workplace cannot be decent without a decent wage.

5. Turkey will also continue to fight against DAESH (IS) and will not allow it to return in any shape and form.

Turkey says it will not permit the Islamic State group to return.

6. The Court cannot square a vision of presidential immunity that would place the President above the law.

A US federal judge in New York dismisses President Donald Trump’s efforts to block access to years of his personal and corporate tax returns, saying sitting presidents are not immune from criminal investigations.

7. This is nothing but a budget of taxation. I urge the Senate to look at that fact as it is not a sustainable budget.

The Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial District in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says the 2020 budget is “nothing but a budget of taxation”, one that is not “sustainable.”

8. Nigeria’s economy has experienced nine consecutive quarters of GDP growth.

President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s economy and the nation’s growth, during his presentation of the 2020 budget to the National Assembly.

9. Tell Buhari the truth, corruption resides in his presidency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari should stop blaming the 8th National Assembly for failures encountered in his administration.

10. The sole aim of this practice is to ensure that justice is given in every case before us, no matter how infinitesimal it might be because we are the final court in the land.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad says the Supreme Court of Nigeria is ever ready for any eventuality and is also well prepared to keep the country together as one indivisible entity through effective and efficient justice delivery.