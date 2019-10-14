Insurgency: Osinbajo Restates FG’s Commitment To ICC, Rome Statute

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated Nigeria’s commitment to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) preliminary examination into issues relating to the insurgency in the North East.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the Federal Government remained committed to its obligations under the Rome Statute.

A delegation from the ICC led by its Prosecutor, Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, paid a visit to Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to clarify the judicial inquiry composed by the Federal Government on some preliminary issues raised.

Osinbajo said, “We have done quite a lot to prove that we are determined to fulfill our obligation under the Statute. And I want to say that, on behalf of the Nigerian government, we respect the process, and there is no reluctance on our part at all.

“Again, let me say that Nigeria is committed to our obligations and the process under the Rome Statute; we are strong supporters of the Statute and the work of the ICC.”

Meanwhile, the ICC Prosecutor, Bensouda, affirmed that since the Court started the preliminary examination, “we have had full cooperation and support from the Nigerian government and authorities, we have also engaged as much as possible.”