Lyon Appoint Garcia As New Coach

Lyon have named Rudi Garcia as their new coach following the sacking of Brazilian Sylvinho last week, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back Sylvinho saw his first role as a head coach last only 11 matches as Lyon slipped to within a point of the relegation zone in the French top flight after a seven-game winless run.

Former Marseille, Lille and Roma boss Garcia has joined on a deal until 2021.

“I chose Rudi Garcia because he is a fighter who, like us, has the ambition to win titles and succeed on the European stage,” said Lyon sporting director Juninho, who had also hand-picked his compatriot Sylvinho to replace Bruno Genesio at the end of last season.

The 55-year-old Garcia led Lille to a league and cup double in 2011 and spent three years with Italian giants Roma from 2013.

He left Marseille in May after failing to lead Lyon’s bitter rivals into the Ligue 1 top three, missing out on Champions League qualification.

“He is an experienced coach who has already won trophies,” added Juninho.

“Wherever he has been, he has had above-average performances and has always managed to make the most of what he had at his disposal.”

Garcia took training on Monday as his new team prepare to face second-bottom Dijon at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

Sylvinho’s surprise exit came even though Lyon have claimed four points from their first two Champions League group-stage outings.

They will visit Benfica in Garcia’s first away game in charge on October 23 as they look to edge closer to a second straight appearance in the Champions League.