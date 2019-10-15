Draw With Brazil Is Huge Boost For Super Eagles, Says Rohr

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has praised his team for putting up a good performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brazil in a friendly match in Singapore.

Five-time world champions Brazil had to dig deep before securing the equalizer as the Super Eagles had them chasing the ball in the first half following Joseph Ayodele-Aribo’s 35th-minute goal.

“This result is a good confidence booster for the team. We now have to prepare for the more competitive games next month.

“I am happy we stayed organized even when the Brazilians mounted a lot of pressure on us in the second half. The only negative thing is the injury to Francis Uzoho,” the Franco-German said.

Aribo’s goal, his second in a second appearance for the Super Eagles, was a clinical finish as he received a pass from Moses Simon and then maneuvered his way through a number of Brazilian legs to shoot past goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil drew level three minutes into the second half through Casemiro. And despite several attacks from the Samba Boys, the three-time African champions stayed strong and could have won it if Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze had converted late chances.

The team doctor, Ibrahim Gyaran has confirmed that goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who horribly twisted his leg as he went for the ball from a corner kick, will be out for about six months,

Nigeria host Benin Republic on 14th November in the opening day of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign. On 19th November, they will take Lesotho for a matchday two action.