Troops Rescue Another Four Abducted Students In Kaduna

The Nigerian Army says troops have rescued the remaining four abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School at Gwagwada village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director of Army Public Relations Officer of One Division in Kaduna State, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, confirmed this in a statement.

This comes five days after armed men suspected to be bandits terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Highway abducted 10 students while on their way to school.

The quick intervention of troops led to the immediate rescue of six out of the 10 students while the bandits escaped into the forest with four victims.

In the statement, Colonel Idimah explained that the reaming students were rescued on Monday by troops of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the troops got a tip-off from a reliable source and raided the hideout of the bandits very early in the morning.

The Army Division spokesman said the operation was successfully carried out, leading to the freedom of the students in captivity without any casualty.

He added that during the rescue operation, the bandits ran into the bush with gunshot wounds while abandoning the students after they had engaged the troops in a gun battle.

Colonel Idimah noted that the students have since been reunited with their parents at Gurmi village.