Turkey Vows To Pursue Syria Offensive Despite US Sanctions
Turkey on Tuesday vowed to pursue its Syria offensive and slammed a “dirty deal” between President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and Kurdish forces after the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria.
“We will continue to combat all terrorist groups, including Daesh, whether or not the world agrees to support our efforts,” Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, told AFP, using an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group.
