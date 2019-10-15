Advertisement

Turkey Vows To Pursue Syria Offensive Despite US Sanctions

Channels Television  
Updated October 15, 2019
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the extended meeting with provincial heads of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara on October 10, 2019.  AFP

 

Turkey on Tuesday vowed to pursue its Syria offensive and slammed a “dirty deal” between President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and Kurdish forces after the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria. 

“We will continue to combat all terrorist groups, including Daesh, whether or not the world agrees to support our efforts,” Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, told AFP, using an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group.



More on World News

Turkey’s Syria Offensive Must ‘End Now’, Says Iran

Seven Killed As Helicopter Crashes In Afghanistan

Pence To Leave For Turkey Within 24 Hours

At Least One Killed In Brazil Building Collapse

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement