Army Intercepts Nine Vehicles Loaded With Smoked Fish

The Nigerian Army has intercepted nine vehicles loaded with smoked

fish, smuggled into the country.

Operatives of Sector (II) Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole seized the items in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to the Sector Commander, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sallau, the smugglers brought the contraband from Diffa in Niger Republic, enroute Hadejia in Jigawa State and concealed them in bags of cornshaft.

The items were eventually destroyed in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, in an exercise led by the Sector Commander.