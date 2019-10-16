CHAN 2020: Nigeria Intensify Plans For Togo

The Home-based senior men national team, the Super Eagles B, have intensified preparations for Saturday’s second leg of the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifying battle with the Sparrow Hawks of Togo in Lagos.

Coach Imama Amapakabo and his team have been training at the FIFA Goal Project, National Stadium, Abuja since returning from the WAFU/FOX Cup of Nations in Senegal last week.

The former Enugu Rangers coach understands that they have a mountain to climb, having lost the first leg in Lome 4-1 and then overwhelmed by the same team at the WAFU/FOX Cup of Nations.

“We have a big job at hand, and I have been drumming it into the ears of the players that we cannot afford to fail. The Togolese won 4-1 on their home ground; nothing says we cannot do better on our own home ground.

“We have to be focused and determined. We must create chances and put them away because we cannot afford not to be at the African Nations Championship,” said Amapakabo.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Togo will book a slot at the 6th African Nations Championship finals scheduled for Cameroon in June 2020.

Nigeria finished as runner-up at the last edition of the African Nations Championship staged by Morocco last year.

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed that the delegation of the Sparrow Hawks for Saturday’s big match, which will hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos from 4pm, will get into Lagos on Thursday, 16th October.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed officials from Niger Republic to officiate the match, with Abdoulaye Rhissa Al-Mustapha as the referee.

His compatriots Sadissou Idi, Abdoul Aziz Yacouba and Zakari Adamou Oumarou will serve as assistants and fourth official while Mr. Alim Konate Aboubacar, from Cameroon, will serve as match commissioner.