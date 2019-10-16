Extrajudicial Killing: Lagos Govt Set To Prosecute Four Police Officers

The Lagos State Government says it is set to arraign four police officers over their alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The officers were said to have been involved in the killing of two persons identified as Segun Sholaja and Ogheneovo Ebobo.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, while an investigation had commenced into the case, fresh evidence came to light indicting the concerned Police Officers.

“In the course of investigation initiated by the Office of the Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice fresh evidence came to light indicting the concerned Police Officers,” the statement read.

“This has necessitated a review of the earlier legal opinion issued, and the Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice has directed that the suspects be charged for the killing of the deceased persons.

“The Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice assures the general public of the resolve of his office to uphold the Rule of Law in the State”.