Man Arrested For Beating His Wife To Death

A 28-year-old man, Kazeem Yusuf, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his 26-year-old wife to death.

According to a press statement by the police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect earlier on September 23 reported to a police station that his wife collapsed while going to fetch water and gave up the ghost.

“Upon his report, Divisional Police Officer, Enugada division Superintendent of police, Baba Hamzat detailed his detectives to the scene, but on close observation of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on it which aroused their suspicion that the victim might not have died of natural cause.

“While the detectives were searching for more evidence, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels. The corpse was subsequently taken to General hospital Ijaiye mortuary while a massive manhunt was launched for the fleeing killer husband,” the statement read in part.

Yusuf was finally arrested on October 14, 2019, at his hideout in Itori.

The police added that he has since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a disagreement and she collapsed in the process and died.

The deceased has been buried by her relations according to Islamic rite.

Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.