Messi Wins Third Straight Golden Shoe As Top League-Goal Scorer

Updated October 16, 2019

 

Barcelona captain Leo Messi received his sixth Golden Shoe as the top scorer in the European leagues on Wednesday.

Messi won the trophy for a third straight year after scoring 36 goals, three more than his closest challenger, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s sons Thiago and Mateo, presented their father with the trophy supervised by his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo and watched by team-mates, including Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) poses with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his sons Thiago and Mateo with his sixth Golden Shoe award after receiving the 2019 European Golden Shoe honoring the year’s leading goalscorer during a ceremony at the Antigua Fabrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona on October 16, 2019. Josep LAGO / AFP

 

Messi dedicated the award “to my family, to my colleagues who are here. There are Luis and Jordi, who are two of the men to blame for this award.”

“Without my team, I could not even have won the award once.”

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Luis Suarez is one of nine players on two. The award was created in 1967 when it was won by Eusebio.



