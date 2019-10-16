Nigerian Air Force Wings First Female Fighter And Combat Pilots, Others

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday commissioned its first female fighter pilot and the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the service.

Kafayat Sanni and Tolulope Arotile were commissioned alongside 11 other fighter pilots.

Both pilots were trained in the United States and South Africa respectively.

At the induction ceremony which took place at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar also winged the first female Air Warrant officer in the person of Grace Garba who was elevated last week.

Air Marshal Abubakar who conducted the winging alongside other invited guests said capable human resources was at the heart of the Nigerian Air Force agenda.

He further stressed that the force will continue to do everything within the available resources to improve its lot as far as human capital is concerned.