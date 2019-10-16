Petrol Tanker Explodes In Anambra, Kills Mother And Child

A petrol tanker has exploded in the upper Iweka axis of Onitsha in Anambra state after falling off its lane, killing a woman and her child in the process.

No fewer than 40 buildings, ranging from two- storey to four- storey buildings were also razed in the explosion.

Over 500 lock-up shops were also gutted by the fire along the Iweka street leading to Ochanja and menax market.

The tanker’s head reportedly fell off and went up in flames after spilling its content within the area.

