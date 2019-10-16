Advertisement

PHOTOS: Emblem Appeal Launch For 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

October 16, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

At the event, the president, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Lawan, were decorated with the emblem.

Another highlight of the event was the donation of the sum of N10 million by the Federal Government to support the work of the Nigerian legion.

