Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Third-Rate Politician’ In Syria Meeting

US President Donald Trump attacked his top congressional rival, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as a “third-rate politician” during a fractious meeting on Syria policy, Democrats said.

“He was insulting, particularly to the Speaker…. He called her a third-rate politician,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, with Pelosi at his side, after they stormed out of the White House meeting on Trump’s controversial troop pullout from northern Syria.

Pelosi said Trump appeared “very shaken up” by an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House earlier Wednesday condemning his Syria move, and that the president had “a meltdown” during the meeting with lawmakers.

