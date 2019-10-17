Air Force To Boost Insurgency War With Two Helicopter Gunships

The Nigerian Air Force has announced plans to acquire two helicopter gunships to boost the fight against insurgency in the North East.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the announcement on Thursday when he visited the Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, in Damaturu, the state capital.

Air Marshal Abubakar also revealed that more trained personnel have been deployed in Yobe.

According to him, the helicopters will be deployed in Damaturu and Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He added that the air force would acquire more arms for its operations in the region, stressing that the military would ensure that the entire North East was secured.

On his part, Governor Buni promised to improve synergy between his administration and the security agencies to ensure that Yobe was free of Boko Haram attacks.

He also informed the air chief that he would mobilise people to provide relevant information to the security agencies executing the war.