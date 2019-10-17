Abducted Principal Regains Freedom In Kaduna

The abducted Principal of Government Technical College in Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, Mr Francis Maji has been released by his abductors.

His release comes a week after he was kidnapped from his residence located inside the college by gunmen who broke into his apartment on Thursday, October 10.

One of the teachers in the school, told Channels Television that the kidnappers dropped the principal at an undisclosed location early on Thursday, after a ransom was paid to them.

He explained that the principal later boarded a commercial motorcycle that took him down to the school.