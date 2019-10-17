South-East Leaders Meet With Buhari, Seek Speedy Completion Of Enugu Airport

South-East leaders including governors on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

The leaders during the meeting called for special Federal Government intervention for the speedy completion of the Enugu International airport and rehabilitation of federal roads in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, urged the President to declare a state of emergency on roads in the South East.

He said, “We are here to kindly urge Mr. President to approve special funds for the Akanu Ibiam Airport just like what was done for Abuja Airport.”

Other Governors at the meeting include Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Also, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing southeast Caucus in National Assembly and Senator Sam Egwu were at the meeting.

Others include former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governors -Martin Elechi of Ebonyi State; Okwesilieze of Enugu State; Sullivan Chime of Enugu State; Achike Udenwa of Imo State, and Ikedi Ohakim also of Imo.

The meeting later entered into a closed-door session.

Also in the State House for a meeting with President Buhari are governors of the South-South region. They include Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and Ifeanyi Okowa.

South-East governors had earlier this week resolved to meet President Buhari to discuss the welfare of the region, rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam international airport, among other issues.

Chairman of the forum, Umahi disclosed this after a meeting by the governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, religious leaders and South-East National Assembly Caucus in Enugu.

The governors resolved to meet with President Buhari following fears that the closed Enugu airport could be abandoned.