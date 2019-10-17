Tanker Explosion: Buhari Mourns Onitsha Victims, Demands Actions To Stop Road Disasters

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of a mother and her child as a result of an oil tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said: “I am profoundly touched by the sight of the charred remains of an innocent mother and her child who are victims of this tragedy.”

READ ALSO: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Anambra, Kills Mother And Child

“I also extend my sympathies to other victims of the explosion whose houses, shops and other property were destroyed in the mishap.”

The President, however, called for urgent precautionary measures to be applied to steam the tide of frequent road tragedies.

“While I express sadness over this tragedy, I must at the same time call for urgent action on the part of those concerned to stem these frequent fatal disasters on public roads.

“Safety precautions and routine maintenance are taken for granted by vehicle owners.

“I call on the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Road Safety Commission and other stakeholders to urgently address the issue of safety standards in the country, with a view to stemming the embarrassing frequency of these tragedies.”