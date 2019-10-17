Advertisement

US To Withdraw Sanctions Imposed On Turkey

Updated October 17, 2019
The United States will withdraw recently imposed sanctions on Turkey after it ends its military operation in Syria, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday after talks in Ankara.

During a five-day ceasefire, the United States “will not be implementing additional sanctions,” Pence told reporters.

“Once we have a permanent ceasefire, following the orderly withdrawal of all YPG forces, the United States also agreed to withdraw the sanctions that were imposed on several cabinet officials and several agencies,” he said referring to Kurdish forces in Syria.



